Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary: Anti-drug rally held in Thane

An anti-drugs rally was held to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Several people participated in the rally taken out jointly by Vysanmukthi Janjagruti Seva Sansta and Samata Vihcar Prasarak Sansta from Ambedkar Statue in front of the Thane court till the railway station.

People carried placards, banners and raised slogans about the ill effects of drugs.

General Secretary of the Sansta Jagdish Kharalia said that the state government and the Thane Municipal Corporation should initiate programme to educate its workers about the hazards of drugs.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Literature on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar now available online

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:41 PM IST