Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: First Visuals Of Suspect Released; Watch VIDEO

First Visuals Of Suspect Released | X

Mumbai: The first visuals of the suspected shooter in the Baba Siddique murder case have surfaced on social media. A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the Mumbai Police is taking an accused in the police car. There are reports that two accused have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Khernagar on Saturday night. Baba Siddique suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that the police arrested two accused in connection with the matter and the third accused is absconding and he will also be arrested soon. He said, "Two culprits have been caught one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. There is a third culprit who is absconding and we will catch him too. We will have a fast track court trial."

Visuals Of Suspects |

The reason behind the attack is not known yet, however, the police is investigating the matter. In the initial investigation, the police have revealed that the accused belong to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the third accused is absconding. Further investigation is underway.

According to the information received, a shooting occurred near the Ram Mandir, close to Baba Siddique's office in Bandra East. The incident took place at around 9:15 p.m. when Baba Siddiqui was shot while fireworks were going off in the Nirmal Nagar area. It is reported that two to three rounds were fired at him, one of which struck him in the chest. The shooting took place near the office of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Baba Siddiqui's son.