Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: DyCM Ajit Pawar Urges Not To Politicise Tragedy, HM Fadnavis Calls Incident ‘Shocking’

Devendra Fadnavis (L), Ajit Pawar (R) | File

NCP chief and DCM Ajit Pawar canceled all his tours and rushed to Mumbai to meet the family of Baba Siddique following the tragic murder. Pawar visited Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where Siddiqui's body had been brought for post-mortem. He also met Zeeshan Siddiqui, Baba Siddique’s son, offering condolences by holding Zeeshan's hand.

Expressing his grief, Ajit Pawar said,"The NCP has been devastated by the tragic loss of Baba Siddique’s, a leader deeply loved by many, and personally, I have lost a dear friend whom I have known for years. We are heartbroken, struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident. This is not just a political loss—it’s a deeply personal tragedy that has shaken us all."

He urged the opposition not to politicise the issue, adding: "I strongly urge everyone to resist the temptation to politicise this horrifying event. This is not a time for division or for exploiting the pain of others for political advantage. Right now, our focus must be on ensuring that justice is served. We will not rest until those responsible are brought to account.

Pawar further emphasised the need for respect during this difficult time. He stated,"But in this moment, I ask that we pause, that we honor the immense grief of Baba Siddique’s family, who have suffered the greatest loss. Let us show respect and compassion rather than allowing opportunistic voices to turn this tragedy into a political spectacle. This is a time for unity, for mourning, and for remembering a leader who was deeply cherished by so many."

Additionally, DCM Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the murder of Baba Siddiqui, stating,"The murder of Baba Siddique is a shocking and unfortunate incident. I had a good friendship with Baba Siddique, and we worked together for many years. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are following important leads. New angles are emerging as the case progresses."

When asked about the opposition's demand for his resignation, Fadnavis responded,"Such a major incident has occurred, but the opposition is focused on the throne and power. We are working for the benefit and welfare of Maharashtra. Let the opposition focus on the throne."