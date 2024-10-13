Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in his first reaction to Baba Siddhique's death said that he has lost his colleague and a good friend. "The incident of firing on NCP leader and former minister, my colleague Baba Siddique is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. He has been in the legislature for a long time."

"I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack," Ajit Pawar said offering his tributes to Baba Siddique.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे नेते, माजी राज्यमंत्री, विधिमंडळात प्रदीर्घकाळ राहिलेले माझे सहकारी बाबा सिद्दीकी यांच्यावर झालेल्या गोळीबाराची घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी, निषेधार्ह आणि वेदनादायी आहे. या घटनेत त्यांचं निधन झाल्याचं समजून मला धक्का बसला. मी माझा चांगला सहकारी, मित्र गमावला आहे.… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

Baba Siddique, former Congress MLA from Bandra was shot dead on Saturday around 9 pm. The long-time Congress leader had shifted to NCP-Ajit Pawar faction before the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Ajit Pawar in his X post further said that the incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the assailants. "The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced. With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddiqui, the Siddiqui family and their workers," the deputy CM said.

Slamming the law and order situation in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said, "Shocking news! Baba Siddique is no more. This is absolutely unacceptable when a member of the ruling government alliance is unsafe and killed in his own son’s office that too in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order state in Maharashtra," she said in her X post.

In a shocking turn of events in Mumbai on Saturday night, NCP leader Baba Siddique died after multiple bullets were fired at him in Kherwadi, Bandra. He was rushed to Lilavati hospital immediately in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The visuals of the spot surfaced on the internet.

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, this is the second murder of an NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader. Recently in Mumbai, Sachin Kurmi was killed. People have started expressing anger on social media questioning the law and order in the capital city.