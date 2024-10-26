 Baba Siddique Murder: One More Accused Held In Ludhiana; Was Involved In Financial Dealings Before Killing
Originally from Lucknow, Sujit Sushil Singh had been residing in the Ghatkopar, Chheda Nagar area of Mumbai, while his in-laws live in Ludhiana, where he was eventually detained.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: In the murder case of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Crime Branch detained 32-year-old Sujit Sushil Singh from Ludhiana on October 25. Sujit is an associate of the key accused, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who is still wanted in connection with the case. Sujit reportedly had financial dealings with two other arrested suspects, Ram Kanojia and Nitin Sapre.

Originally from Lucknow, Sujit had been residing in the Ghatkopar, Chheda Nagar area of Mumbai, while his in-laws live in Ludhiana, where he was eventually detained. Due to his residence in Ghatkopar, Zeeshan had asked Sujit to connect with Kanojia and Sapre, who were also involved in the case. Sources reveal that Sujit met Kanojia and Sapre two to three times, and financial transactions reportedly took place among them.

Sujit Was Held In Ludhiana After Weeks Of Tracking

Sujit was aware of the plot to murder Baba Siddique and left Mumbai a month before the crime. His name surfaced during the investigation of Kanojia and Sapre, leading the Crime Branch to track him. After weeks of pursuit, Sujit was finally detained on Friday, October 23, in Ludhiana, Punjab.

article-image

The Crime Branch had previously presented nine other suspects in court as their custody was about to expire, resulting in a one-day extension. Among the suspects, Gurmail Singh feared punishment for a prior murder case. According to sources, Zeeshan Akhtar promised to help him flee the country by securing a passport for him after Siddique's murder.

