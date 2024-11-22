Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shocking Revelation As Accused Akashdeep Gill Used Laborer’s Hotspot To Evade Detection

Akashdeep Gill arrested in connection with Baba Siddique's murder case in joint operation by Mumbai and Punjab Police | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered a sensational detail in the Baba Siddique murder case. Investigations revealed that accused Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, used the mobile hotspot of a laborer, who is working in Gill's farm to communicate with mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, co-conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar, as well as shooter Shiva Kumar Gautam. This tactic was employed to evade detection by the Crime Branch.

The laborer, identified as Balwinder, has given his statement to the Crime Branch, confirming the use of his hotspot for Internet call. During questioning, Gill admitted to this method. The Crime Branch is currently searching for Gill’s mobile phone, which could provide critical leads in the case.

According to sources, Akashdeep Gill coordinated logistics and communication for the murder. After the shooters arrived in Mumbai, he relayed instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, ShubhamLonkar, and Zeeshan Akhtar to the shooters and vice versa.

Gill’s strategy involved putting his own phone in flight mode and connecting to the internet using Balwinder’s hotspot. This ensured that his phone appeared offline, making it difficult for investigators to trace his location. Gill reportedly received a significant financial incentive from the Bishnoi gang for his role in coordinating the murder.

The Mumbai Crime Branch presented Akashdeep Gill and Salmanbhai Vohra, another accused in the case, before the Killa Court on November 21. The Mumbai Crime Branch argued that Gill’s mobile phone, yet to be recovered, is crucial to the investigation and sought a five-day extension of custody.

For Vohra, the police cited progress in tracing the financial trail, which required further interrogation. After hearing the arguments, the court extended the police custody of both accused until November 23.