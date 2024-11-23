 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking Total Arrests To 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking Total Arrests To 26

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking Total Arrests To 26

The arrested person has been identified as Sumit Dinkar Wagh, 26, who was apprehended from Panj in Akot, Akola district. He is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
The 26th arrest in Baba Siddique murder case |

The Mumbai crime branch has made the 26th arrest in the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case. The arrested person has been identified as Sumit Dinkar Wagh, 26, who was apprehended from Panj in Akot, Akola district. He is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Wagh and Shubham Lonkar, the alleged key conspirator, both residents of the same tehsil in Akola, are close friends. They studied together at the same college in Akot.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shocking Revelation As Accused Akashdeep Gill Used Laborer’s Hotspot To...
article-image

According to the crime branch, Wagh facilitated financial transactions using a Karnataka Bank account (Petlad branch in Anand, Gujarat). He transferred funds to Naresh Kumar (brother of arrested accused Gurnail Singh), and arrested accused Rupesh Mohol and Harish Kumar.

These transactions were conducted via internet banking using a newly purchased SIM card registered under the name of another arrested accused, Salman Vohra. The transfers were allegedly made under instructions from Lonkar. With Wagh’s arrest, investigators expect to uncover more details about the money trail linked to the case. 

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking Total Arrests To 26
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking Total Arrests To 26
Thane: 3 Schoolboys Drown While Swimming In Varaladevi Lake In Bhiwandi
Thane: 3 Schoolboys Drown While Swimming In Varaladevi Lake In Bhiwandi
Scorpene-Class Submarine Of Indian Navy Collides With Fishing Trawler Off Goa Coast During 'Sea Vigil 24' Exercise
Scorpene-Class Submarine Of Indian Navy Collides With Fishing Trawler Off Goa Coast During 'Sea Vigil 24' Exercise
Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Criticises PM Modi, Sai Governments Over Offense Registered Against Gautam Adani In USA
Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Criticises PM Modi, Sai Governments Over Offense Registered Against Gautam Adani In USA

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking...

Thane: 3 Schoolboys Drown While Swimming In Varaladevi Lake In Bhiwandi

Thane: 3 Schoolboys Drown While Swimming In Varaladevi Lake In Bhiwandi

Scorpene-Class Submarine Of Indian Navy Collides With Fishing Trawler Off Goa Coast During 'Sea...

Scorpene-Class Submarine Of Indian Navy Collides With Fishing Trawler Off Goa Coast During 'Sea...

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Booked For Ramming BMW Into Society Wall In Bandra

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Booked For Ramming BMW Into Society Wall In Bandra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Turnout Increases In Ministerial Constituencies, Highest...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Turnout Increases In Ministerial Constituencies, Highest...