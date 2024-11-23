Baba Siddique Murder Case: Close Aide Of Key Conspirator Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Akola, Taking Total Arrests To 26

The 26th arrest in Baba Siddique murder case |

The Mumbai crime branch has made the 26th arrest in the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case. The arrested person has been identified as Sumit Dinkar Wagh, 26, who was apprehended from Panj in Akot, Akola district. He is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Wagh and Shubham Lonkar, the alleged key conspirator, both residents of the same tehsil in Akola, are close friends. They studied together at the same college in Akot.

According to the crime branch, Wagh facilitated financial transactions using a Karnataka Bank account (Petlad branch in Anand, Gujarat). He transferred funds to Naresh Kumar (brother of arrested accused Gurnail Singh), and arrested accused Rupesh Mohol and Harish Kumar.

These transactions were conducted via internet banking using a newly purchased SIM card registered under the name of another arrested accused, Salman Vohra. The transfers were allegedly made under instructions from Lonkar. With Wagh’s arrest, investigators expect to uncover more details about the money trail linked to the case.