Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders

Mumbai: In the case of NCP leader Baba Siddhique's murder, another shocking revelation has come to light. Sumit Dinkar Wagh, the 26th accused arrested from Nagpur, disclosed during interrogation that a bank account was opened in the name of accused Salman Vhora to transfer money to those involved in Baba’s murder. However, Sumit Wagh was using this account on the instructions of absconded accused Shubham Lonkar.

Key Details

Sumit further revealed during questioning that the plan to do this was entirely Shubham Lonkar’s, and he sent the money to the accused on Shubham’s orders. He claimed he had no knowledge of who deposited money into the Karnataka Bank account under accused Salmanbhai Vhora’s name in May 2024. The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently trying to identify the person who transferred the money into the account on Shubham’s instructions.

During the interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch, Sumit also stated that he had no information about the accused to whom he transferred the money or about the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddhique. He simply transferred the money to the bank accounts provided by Shubham Lonkar. In return, Shubham gave him a small commission. A senior Crime Branch officer confirmed that the bank account was opened in Salmanbhai Vhora's name as part of the plan, but Shubham was using it through Sumit. The source of the money deposited into Vhora’s account remains unknown.

According to sources, around ₹5-6 lakh was deposited into this account, of which approximately ₹4 lakh was sent to the accused. Sumit also revealed that the money was deposited into the account by someone on Shubham’s instructions. The Crime Branch suspects the money was transferred from somewhere within the country, and efforts are ongoing to trace its origin.