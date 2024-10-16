 Baba Siddique Murder Case: 4th Accused Arrested From Bahraich, Police Say He Funded Shooters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: 4th Accused Arrested From Bahraich, Police Say He Funded Shooters

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 4th Accused Arrested From Bahraich, Police Say He Funded Shooters

The police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap, both alleged shooters and “co-conspirator Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: The crime branch has nabbed Harishkumar Balakram Nishad, 26 – the fourth accused in the Baba Siddique murder case – from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. He is suspected of providing money and other logistical support to the shooters, an official said. The court has remanded him to police custody until October 21.

The police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap, both alleged shooters and “co-conspirator Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

According to the police, the Lonkar brothers – Pravin and Shubham – provided around Rs2 lakh to Nishad, who was present at Lonkars' dairy when the murder plot was hatched.

Nishad allegedly passed the money he received to alleged shooters, Dharamraj and Shivkumar, who are also from Bahraich. He had also reportedly come to Kurla and arranged for a rented accommodation for the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Seeks Union Government’s Response On Inclusion Of Plastic Flowers In Single-Use Plastics Ban
Bombay High Court Seeks Union Government’s Response On Inclusion Of Plastic Flowers In Single-Use Plastics Ban
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22
Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22
Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager
Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager
Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: Conspiracy To Kill NCP Leader Hatched 3 Months Back; Accused Used Snapchat App...
article-image

Around a decade ago, Nishad, a college dropout, had arrived in Pune and worked with a scrap dealer. Four years ago, he opened his own scrap shop, where Shivkumar and Dharamraj worked, next to Lonkars' dairy. Interestingly, Shivkumar was known for celebratory firing during weddings in UP, which gave him considerable practice in shooting.

After the murder on October 12, the cops had found two pistols, a magazine, and 28 live cartridges at the scene. On Tuesday, a suspicious bag was found 200 metres from the crime scene. A 7.62 mm pistol and an Aadhaar card were found in it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Seeks Union Government’s Response On Inclusion Of Plastic Flowers In Single-Use...

Bombay High Court Seeks Union Government’s Response On Inclusion Of Plastic Flowers In Single-Use...

Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects...

Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects...

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All...

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All...

Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance...

Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance...

Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban...

Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban...