Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Pravin Lonkar, Brother Of Shubham Lonkar, Sent To Police Custody Till Oct 21

Accused Pravin Lonkar sent to police custody till October 21 in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case | X | Baba Siddique | ANI

Pravin Lonkar, one of the accused in Baba Siddique murder case, was sent to police custody till 21 October. Pravin was arrested from Pune on Sunday and is the brother of accused Shubham Lonkar who put up the Facebook post claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack.

Lonkar was produced before the Esplanade Court after a medical checkup on Monday (October 14).

Pravin Lonkar was arrested on Sunday (October 13). Meanwhile, a total of 6 accused have been identified in Baba Siddique firing case.

The three accused who opened fire at NCP leader Baba Siddique that resulted in his death have been identified as Gurnail Singh (23) from Haryana, Dharmaraj Kashyap from UP and Shivkumar Gautam from Uttar Pradesh.

While Gurnail Singh was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Sunday (October 13) till October 21, Dharmaraj Kashyap claimed in the court that he is a minor. The court ordered police to carry out an Ossification (age verification) test of accused Dharmaraj and present him in the court later.

The third accused Shivkumar Gautam is on the run and police teams have been formed to nab him. Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar from Jalandhar has also been identified as an accused in the case.

Baba Siddique Shot Dead

Former Bandra MLA and Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra east on Saturday night while he was returning from his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Six rounds were shot at Baba Siddique out of which three bullets hit him. The NCP leader was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, however, he had no pulse. Siddique was declared dead two hours later. Baba Siddique was laid to rest with state honours on Sunday (October 13) at the Bada Qabristan in Marine Lines.