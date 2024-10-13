Baba Siddique Killing: Man Who Claimed Responsibility For Murder In Facebook Post Arrested

Baba Siddique was shot at on Saturday (October 12) in Mumbai's Bandra area and succumbed to the bullet injuries | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: In a major development in the Baba Siddique murder case, the man who took the responsibility of the murder in a Facebook post has been arrested on Sunday. As per reports from NDTV, the person has been arrested in Pune and has been identified as Praveen Lonkar. He shared a post on Facebook claiming the responsibility of the killing of NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader Baba Siddique. The post was updated on the account identified as Shubuu Lonkar Maharashtra.

In a chilling Facebook post allegedly shared by the accused, it was claimed that Baba Siddique was close to Salman Khan and Dawood Ibrahim. The action is being taken due to the enmity with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, read the post.

The post said, "Om Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. I understand the essence of life, I see the body and wealth as mere dust. Whatever good deeds were done, I fulfilled the duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this fight, but you caused harm to our brother. Today, while people are singing praises of Baba Siddique's decency, they forget that at one time, he was involved with Dawood under the MCOCA Act... The reason for his death was Anuj Thapan and connecting Dawood with Bollywood, politics, and property dealings... We have no enmity with anyone, but whoever helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang, make sure to settle your accounts... If anyone gets our brothers killed, we will certainly respond. We have never made the first attack... Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, Salute to the Martyrs."

NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday (October 12) night in Bandra. Three bike-borne assailants attacked Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's house in Khernagar. Around three rounds of bullets were fired on the NCP leader due to which he suffered serious injuries and rushed to Lilivati Hospital where he was declared dead by the authorities.

The police swung into action and arrested two accused in connection with the matter on the night when the attack occurred. One accused was absconding informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.