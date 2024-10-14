Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused

(L) Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Dabhade and (R) two accused of killing Baba Siddique | X (@VoxShadabKhan) and X (@saras_mishraa)

Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Dabhade arrested the two accused in the shooting of Baba Siddique on Saturday. He is attached to the Nirmal Nagar police station and was approximately 300-400 meters away when the incident occurred.

Dabhade was deployed there for the Devi immersion as Siddique’s office is near a lake. Upon hearing the gunfire, he chased the accused and held both.

“I was deployed for Devi immersion near Siddique’s office. At the time, there was a crowd, and when I realised there was a firing at NCP leader Baba Siddique, I chased and caught one of the accused immediately.

However, the second accused ran away and hid in a compound near a children’s home. He jumped inside and concealed himself. I went in; he had a weapon, but due to the darkness and his fear, he did not fire at me. I apprehended him as well, but the third accused escaped.”