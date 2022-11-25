'Women look good even if they don't wear clothes': Baba Ramdev's sexist remark sitting beside Amruta Fadnavis

Baba Ramdev | Photo: PTI

Thane: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev made a sexist remark on Friday saying women look good even if they don't wear clothes.

"Women look good in sarees, they look good in salwar suit like Amruta ji (Armruta Fadnavis) and in my eyes even when they don't wear anything...," said the Patnjali founder sitting beside Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti had together organised a Yoga Science Camp and Women's Meeting on Friday in the Highland area of ​​Thane.

Earlier, Ramdev also heaped praise on Amruta Fadnavis for manitaining a healthy lifestyle and striving to always look young. "She has a passion to look young and I believe she would never turn old for the next 100 years. She eats very calculatively, remains happy and always bears a smile like what is seen on a child's face. I want to see the same smile on the faces of all of you."

