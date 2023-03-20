Baba Bagehswar temple to come up in Thane, Dhirendra Shastri performs Bhoomi Pujan

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A temple of Baba Bageshwar will be built in Thane, Maharashtra. Dhirendra Shastri who heads the Bageshwar Dham near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the temple in Thane on Monday.

MP Manoj Tiwari and MLA Geeta Bharat Jain were present during Bhoomi Pujan.

Notably, Dhirendra Shastri held a religious event at Mumbai's Mira Road on March 18-19, where he raised the demand for a Hindu nation. Shastri claimed that India will definitely become a "Hindu nation" soon.

On the other hand, Mahavikas Aghadi is continuously opposing Dhirendra Shastri.

What politicians think about Shastri?

On Shastri's 'Hindu-Rashtra' demand, senior Congress leader and former MP CM Digvijaya Singh recently said that "Our Indian Constitution does not have any provisions for Hindu-Rashtra. It seems Shastri does not follow our Constitution."

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress President, had written toCM Eknath Shinde on March 17. In the letter, he urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to not allow Dhirendra Shastri's event in Mumbai as he 'misleads public with superstitions'.

However, the event was held as planned.