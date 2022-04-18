Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra govt to soon issue guidelines on use of loudspeakers, says HM Dilip Walse-Patil

Mumbai: Amid Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa controversy on loudspeakers, the Maharashtra director general of police and Mumbai police commissioner will prepare guidelines on its use. The Home Minister Dilip Wasle-Patil, who on Monday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of an ultimatum given to the state government by MNS chief Raj Thackeray for the removal of loudspeakers till May 3 from mosques, said the guidelines will be issued in a couple of days. His comment also came against the backdrop of BJP’s demand for removal of loudspeakers.

"The state’s director general of police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey will sit together and prepare guidelines over the use of loudspeakers for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them,” said Walse-Patil. He further warned without naming BJP or MNS or other organisations that a stern action will be taken against those creating communal tension in the state.

Walse-Patil reiterated that there was no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples. He said the home department has given clear instructions that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken."

‘’There is no tension in the state regarding the playing of loudspeakers in the mosques. The police force is ready and keeping an eye,’’ said Walse-Patil while speaking to the Free Press Journal. ‘’Any unauthorised use of loudspeakers at all religious places or functions would invite strict punitive action for non-compliance,’’ he added.

In a related development, the Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey announced that all religious places will have to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. "Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans will not be allowed 15 minutes before and after Azaan in mosques. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of mosques. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order," he said.

‘’Permission will have to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order,’’ said Pandey.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has also issued an alert for social media users warning them of posting or sharing any inflammatory content on WhatsApp or other platforms. ‘Social Media Lab’ has been activated to keep a vigil on the posts that could incite communal tensions in the state. Till now, 3000 such posts have been deleted, the Mumbai Police said in a statement on Monday.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:02 PM IST