Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Bala' in real-life: Mira Road woman registers case against husband for hiding his baldness

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 film, 'Bala' was based on premature balding and showed the actor playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition. The movie, which also starred Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolved around his love life struggles and how his insecurity threatens his marriage.

In an incident that seems to be almost the same as the plot of the movie, a Mira Road woman has filed a case against her husband for hiding his baldness, reports The Times of India.

The 27-year-old chartered accountant married the man last month, on the behest of her parents. According to the report, the Naya Nagar police on Tuesday registered a case against the man on his wife's complaint. In the complaint, she has stated that she was unaware about her husband's baldness before the marriage or she would've rejected the proposal. On confronting her in-laws about the same, the woman was told that it was just a minor issue, she said. Ever since their marriage, the man who works at a private company in Mumbai, had been wearing a wig, revealed the woman.

The Naya Nagar police has booked the 29-year-old man under IPC sections 406 and 500 for breach of trust and defamation. He was asked to surrender to the police.

The in-laws have also been booked.

Meanwhile, the man has reportedly moved to the Thane court to seek anticipatory bail.