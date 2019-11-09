Ayodhya verdict: Pune Police warn residents about objectionable posts and slogans

On Saturday, the Pune City Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Pune Rural Police have taken steps to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents in their jurisdictions after the Supreme Court delivers the Ayodhya verdict.

According to Indian Express, Police have also warned of action against those found to be spreading objectionable content on social media. Police are keeping a close watch on social media posts. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve told tke leading daily, “We are prepared. A force comprising 500 officers and 8,500 personnel will be on duty. Even police personnel on leave have been called in. We appeal to people to maintain peace.”