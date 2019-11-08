Ayodhya verdict: Organise pujas in local temples; RSS to followers

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing, Hindu nationalist, paramilitary volunteer organisation, widely-known as the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held secret meetings with its followers ahead of the Ayodhya land title verdict in Mumbai.
An insider from RSS Mumbai wing said they have been asked to organise pujas in their vicinity temples if the verdict is announced in favour of the Hindus.
"The meeting was on how we would organise the celebration post the Supreme Court verdict. However, we have been advised not to hold rallies.
Also, no provoking messages shall be circulated which can disturb the peace between the Hindu and Muslim communities. We have been asked if any such messages are found, then it should be brought to the notice of the local police station to avoid the riot-like situation," the source said.
Asserting further that the RSS is always pertinent about its directives. Reportedly, RSS leaders held such closed-door meetings across Mumbai. Recently, a meeting was also held in Jogeshwari.
In the past, Jogeshwari Radhabhai Chawl, a ghetto finds a special reference when the Babri masjid was demolished in Ayodhya.
Mumbai burned as Babri fell. In Radhabhai Chawl, six people were burned to death in one of the rooms, which sparked 1993 riots in Mumbai over the Ayodhya controversy. The source added, "The leaders have asked to inform police to pay special attention in this area considering the past incident."
Meanwhile, Sanjay Barve, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, in a Muslim community gathering held at Haj House in South Mumbai on Thursday appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and communal harmony in the city after the Ayodhya verdict.
Barve also met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan for the same to discuss security arrangements made in the city.
