Ayodhya: Harmony meet at Mahim police station

Mumbai: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, DCP Zone 5 Mrs Niyati Thaker, ACP Mahim division Ajinath Satpute and Mahim senior inspector Milind Gadankush on Thursday met social workers of both community as part of their efforts to maintain communal harmony.

DCP Zone 5 Mrs Niyati Thaker appealed to citizens to maintain communal harmony. “Everyone should respect the SC judgment and maintain peace and harmony. Do not misuse social media, share or forward posts, which may hurt the sentiments of any community,” she said.