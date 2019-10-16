Axing of 2,185 trees legal, due procedure was followed: BMC

Mumbai: Replying to the allegations of the Leader of the House in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vishakha Raut, the civic administration has said that the proposal for tree-cutting in Aarey Colony for the Metro III carshed had been approved by the Tree Authority Committee at a meeting on August 29. The directions of the Bombay High Court had not been violated, the corporation declared, therefore, the axing of 2,185 trees was legal and due procedure had been followed.

At a previous meeting of the standing committee, Raut had alleged, the Tree Authority's go-ahead for cutting of trees for the Metro Rail Carshed at Aarey Colony was wrong and no expert opinion was obtained before approving the proposal. Also, the objections and suggestions given by the lakh of citizens regarding tree cutting had not been considered. She said the issue that the directions of the high court were not followed and the trees were cut, flouting all norms.

The civic administration said it had cut 2,185 of 3,691 trees and replanted 461 trees. The Tree Authority had visited the proposed site of the metro carshed thrice and 56 trees had been saved while approving the proposal. The authority had received 76,343 emails on the matter and the objections and suggestions were reviewed, it was revealed. Also, permission to cut down the trees was given only after completing the procedure.