Avoiding blackouts in Mumbai: Cabinet nod for strong generation, transmission network in city

To avoid power failure as witnessed on October 12, 2020, the action taken report (ATR) prepared by the state-run power companies has called for a few measures. These include pursuing the increase in the installed generation capacity or embedded generation in Mumbai, establishment of a task force to apply modern technology and trends in the electricity city and its impact on Mumbai electricity network, and increased transmission capacity to evacuate more power into the city and step up maintenance of equipment.

The ATR was prepared on the report submitted by the state government to study the reasons behind the grid failure leading to the blackout in Mumbai and the recommendations to avoid such instances in future.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed the ATR and it was unanimously decided to further strengthen the generation, transmission and distribution in Mumbai to meet the ever increasing power demand and reduce tripping of the electricity network.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:18 AM IST