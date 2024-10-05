 Avadhesh Dubey Death Case: President Of India's Office Directs Railway Board To Take Actions
The President of India's office has intervened in the tragic death of 25-year-old IIT student Avadhesh Dubey, a resident of Dombivli, who lost his life in a railway accident near Mumbra station on April 23, 2024. The office emphasized that railway authorities must provide Dubey's family with direct updates on the steps being taken.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Avadhesh Dubey | File

The President of India's office has intervened in the tragic death of 25-year-old IIT student Avadhesh Dubey, a resident of Dombivli, who lost his life in a railway accident near Mumbra station on April 23, 2024. The young man fell from a crowded local train, with issues like door-blocking, train delays, and a delayed medical response contributing to his untimely demise.

Avadhesh’s father, Rajesh Dubey, has been relentlessly pursuing justice, raising concerns about critical lapses in safety protocols and the failure of timely medical assistance. He has filed petitions with various officials, including the Commissioner of Railway Police, the Chief Minister's Office, and the Railway Board, demanding an FIR against unknown individuals responsible for blocking the train doors and accountability for the medical delays that led to his son’s death.

"In a recent communication, the President’s Secretariat took note of the seriousness of the case and forwarded Rajesh Dubey’s petition to the Railway Board Chairman. The directive, issued by Gautam Kumar, Under Secretary of the President’s Secretariat, called for appropriate action and a comprehensive report on the measures being taken. This intervention highlights the urgency of ensuring justice and accountability in the case" Deepak Dubey elder brother of deceased told FPJ on Friday.

According to Deepak, Avadhesh was a promising MBA student at IIT Patna, pursuing his education through distance learning. On the day of the tragedy, he was en route to Nair Hospital  ( out sourced ) to fulfill his professional responsibilities when the fatal accident occurred. Adding to the family’s distress, they have yet to recover Avadhesh’s belongings, including his wallet and phone, which were lost during the incident.

"The President’s office has emphasized that railway authorities must provide the family with a direct update on the steps being taken. This intervention by the highest office of the land underscores the gravity of the issue and the need for swift action to prevent such tragedies in the future" said Deepak.

Rajesh Dubey and his family continue their fight for justice, determined to bring about lasting reforms in Mumbai’s local train system to ensure the safety of all passengers. “Avadhesh’s death has exposed critical flaws in the railway system that must be addressed immediately,” further added Deepak Dubey, Avadhesh’s elder brother, as the family presses for answers and accountability.

