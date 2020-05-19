Corona heroes: Auto driver turns samaritan; uses money saved for his wedding to feed poor, provides free rides to senior citizens, pregnant women

Pune: In a novel gesture, a 30-yearold auto-rickshaw driver, who saved Rs 2 lakh for his marriage but postponed the ceremony due to the lockdown, is now using the money to feed migrant labourers and those in distress on Pune streets.

Akshay Kothawale is not just stopping at that, but also helping senior citizens and pregnant women by offering them free rides to clinics in his vehicle, and also going around the city creating awareness on how to stay protected against the coronavirus.

With the help of his friends, Kothawale is using the money he saved for his wedding to prepare food for nearly400 people every day. They then go around the city streets and distribute the food among migrant labourers and poor people.

Talking to PTI, Kothawale, who comes from a humble background, said he feels happy to be able to help others in this time of crisis. "While working as an autorickshaw driver, I could save around Rs 2 lakh for my marriage, which was scheduled on May 25.

But, due to the lockdown extension, we thought it would not be appropriate to have the ceremony now, so my fiancee and I decided to postpone the marriage," he said.

During the lockdown, Kothawale was pained to see several poor people, especially migrant labourers, facing hardships due to no work and no income.

"I saw several people on roads who could not even afford to have one meal and were struggling to survive. I and some of my friends then thought of doing something to help the daily wagers and needy people," he said.