Auto-Rickshaw Seen Running On Atal Setu In Violation Of Traffic Restrictions, Photo Goes Viral

Auto-rickshaw on Atal Setu | X

Mumbai, January 15: In a brazen violation of traffic restrictions, an auto-rickshaw driver rode his three-wheeler on the recently-inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, India's longest bridge. A photo of the auto-rickshaw running on Atal Setu surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 15. Notably, three-wheeler are not allowed to use Atal Setu.

Reacting to the viral photo of the auto-rickshaw on Atal Setu, an X user wondered how the vehicle reached the sea bridge. "How did it make it till here? There is a toll booth on Chirle and Ulwe side and for the Mumbai side, it starts in SoBo where Autos are just not allowed any way," he asked. "Hoping to see vada pav stalls there," another user joked.

Viral Photo Of Auto-Rickshaw On Atal Setu

What's Not Allowed On Atal Setu?

According to the police, motorcycles, auto-rickshaw and tractors are among vehicles banned from using Atal Setu. Scooters, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles are also not allowed on the sea bridge.

Read Also MTHL Made Picnic Spot: 120 Motorists Fined For Violating Traffic Rules On Atal Setu

About Atal Setu

The MTHL has been named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, the bridge is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land. It is also the longest sea bridge in the country. The bridge is built to ensure faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.