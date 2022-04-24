Auto rickshaw driver killed in Govandi over past feud

Mumbai: A 37 year old auto rickshaw driver was killed over past feud by four people from sharp edge weapons in early morning at around 5:45am on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Govandi. The Deonar police officials have arrested four accused in the case.

The victim Irfan Shaheen Sheikh (37) a rickshaw driver residing at Kamla Raman Mama Nagar Slum near Baiganwadi rickshaw stand opposite plot No.32 in Govandi was carrying passangers in the early morning and when he dropped the passanger at Govandi station four people came towards him and started beating him with bamboo and later with sharp edge weapons attacked him on his chest, abdomen and back and killed him.

Ravindra Adane, Senior Police Inspector, Deonar Police Station said, " We have received the complaint from the victim elder brother regarding killing of his younger brother by some unknown miscreants on Saturday at around 7:30pm. Soon after receiving the complaint about murder we started our investigation and the search operation for the accused started. We arrested four accused for their involvement in 37 year old Irfan Sheikh murder."

Adane further added, " We have received information that prior to murder of Irfan Sheikh there was a fight of Irfan Sheikh along with the four accused a day before the murder. In a fit a rage over past feud the four accused caught the auto rickshaw driver in morning of Saturday and started beating him with bamboo and other sharp edged machines and killed him and ran away. All the incidents were covered in the CCTV. We have registered the case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302, 120(B), 323 and 34 and we are further investigating the case.

The arrested accused named are Mehboob Sheik alias Khatri(29, Sadd Firdaus Israrar Khan alais Bail (29), Siddhant Prakash Ghadge (22) and Sadiq Mehboob Mulla (25).

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 03:07 PM IST