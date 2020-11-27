Auto drivers in day, thieves at night: Cops nab trio for thefts in Kashimira

Sleuths of the Kashimira police have arrested a trio including two brothers who ferried passengers in their auto-rickshaw in the day and turned into robbers in the night.
The matter came to light when the police were probing a break-in that was reported from Tejal Aqua Services- a water filter and purifier selling agency situated in the Haria Dream Park area of Kashimira during the wee hours on 11, November.
While scanning footage captured by the Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras installed around the crime scene, the investigating team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare spotted a suspiciously moving auto-rickshaw in the area during the time of the incident. Armed with the registration number of the auto-rickshaw driver, the police team zeroed in on the accused identified as-Aslam Qadir Sayyed (35) and his younger brother Ahmed (32) from their tenement in Andheri.
Their accomplice-Babar Munna Shah alias Javed (32) was apprehended from Kashimira. Investigations revealed that the accused used the auto-rickshaw to recce their targets by posing as driver and passengers during the daytime and committed the break-ins in night. The auto-rickshaw was used as the getaway vehicle to transport the stolen booty.
Not ruling out their involvement in other break-in’s in and around the region, an official privy to the investigations said, “ As of now we have ascertained the involvement of one of the accused in another similar crime in our jurisdiction. Stolen booty including water purifier system and the auto-rickshaw has been seized.”
A case under sections 380, 454 and 457 of the IPC has been registered against the trio who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.
