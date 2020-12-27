Auto drivers by day, thieves by night: Recently out of jail, duo caught robbing mobile shop in Bhayandar

Two history sheeters, who were recently released from Thane jail, were arrested by the police for their involvement in a break-in which they committed at a mobile shop in Bhayandar (east) during the wee hours of Thursday (December 24).

Interestingly, the duo ferried passengers in an auto-rickshaw during the day and turned robbers in the night. The auto-rickshaw was used to recce their targets and also as a getaway vehicle to escape with the stolen booty.

According to the police the break-in was reported from Zikra Mobiles- a mobile and accessories stores located in the Ramdev Park area of Bhayandar (east). The thieves who gained access into the shop by breaking open the shutter had managed to decamp with new and old mobile handsets worth more than Rs 1.30 lakh.

A joint team comprising officials from the Navghar police station and their counterparts in the Crime Branch (unit I) led by Police Inspector Jitendra Vankotti, immediately swung into action and started investigations into the case.

While the image of one of the thieves was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the shop, another CCTV image pointed the finger of suspicion towards an auto-rickshaw which was spotted on the getaway route.

On the virtue of a robust informer network supported by an advanced technical surveillance system, the police team apprehended the duo identified as Naeem Khaleel Ansari and Aliraj Sainur Khan, within 24 hours of the crime.

Investigations revealed that the accused had recently stepped out of jail after serving imprisonment following conviction in a similar offence in the Navghar area of Bhayandar.

“The duo have confessed to their involvement in seven more break-ins in Mira Road, Bhayandar and Borivali. While the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been seized, we have also recovered 57 stolen mobiles worth around Rs 1.10 lakh from the duo’s possession,” said Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil.

A case under sections 354 and 357 of the IPC has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to custody, police said. Further investigations were underway.