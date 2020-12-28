Auto driver, juvenile booked for performing stunts in Charkop

Mumbai: The Charkop Police have booked an autorickshaw driver and a juvenile for allegedly performing stunts and rash driving in a case of road rage on Monday. The video of these stunts soon went viral on social media, wherein a few inebriated youths were harassing women and performing stunts in a speeding autorickshaw. While police have identified and traced the juvenile who performed the stunts, police are on the lookout for the auto driver, who has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for rash driving.

The video had gone viral wherein a youth in a black shirt was seen performing dangerous stunts off a speeding autorickshaw, touching and harassing pedestrians and other motorists. The video of this incident was reported on Mumbai Police's Twitter handle on Monday, which directed the Kandivali Traffic Division to look into the matter.

Accordingly, based on technical evidence and the number plate seen in the video, police activated their network of informers and traced the juvenile seen performing the stunts. Subsequently, a case of rash driving and voluntarily causing hurt was registered and the juvenile was brought in for enquiries. While the juvenile will be produced in a juvenile court, search for the auto driver is underway, said a senior police official.