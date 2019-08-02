Aurangabad teen alleges rape by four in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl from Aurangabad was allegedly raped by four unidentified people in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area. The girl is admitted in a Aurangabad hospital and her condition is said to be serious.

On her father’s complaint, Aurangabad police have registered a rape case against four unidentified suspects and transferred it to Chunabhatti police station, Mumbai for further probe.

Late on Tuesday night a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Aurangabad’s Begumpura police station against four unknown suspects under section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) of rape (376) and common intention (34).

Begumpura police said they registered a “zero FIR” and transferred the case to the Chunabhatti police station in Mumbai. “We are yet to receive the FIR copy, and only after receiving it we could comment,” said an officer from Chunabhatti police station.

According to the police, the victim was staying with her brother in Chunabhatti. Her statement said she was raped by four men when she had gone to attend her friend’s birthday party. She further stated that she could not identify the suspects as she was unwell.

Police said her brother called their father on July 14 and told him about her illness. The father brought her back to Aurangabad and admitted her to the Government Medical College and Hospital. During treatment, doctors alerted the police on learning that the girl was raped.