Aurangabad: Officials asked to document trees at Bal Thackeray's memorial site

Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Friday directed district officials in Aurangabad to document and undertake numbering of trees at Priyadarshini garden, the site chosen for late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's memorial.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site, Desai, who is also the districts guardian minister, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly stated that the biodiversity of the area should not be disturbed.

The minister interacted with officials of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, contractors and nature lovers in the city at Priyadarshini Garden.

"I have assessed the progress of work. The place was chosen for the memorial because of its peculiarity. We will take into consideration the suggestions made by nature lovers," he said.

The minister said he has instructed officials to document each tree before taking any action regarding it and undertake numbering of trees at the site.

"Care will be taken to ensure that no tree is harmed, and an attempt will also be made to increase the green cover in the area," he added.