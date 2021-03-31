Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, supporters celebrate lifting of lockdown; complaint filed for flouting COVID-19 norms

In a bid to reduce the crises faced by the poor people, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on March 28 had announced that his party will take out a huge morcha against lockdown on March 31 if it is not cancelled. Soon after his announcement, the lockdown was discontinued by the district administration on March 30. The lifting of lockdown gave a relief to the public in Aurangabad. Supporters of Imtiaz praised the leader for taking a stand against the lockdown.

Yesterday, his supporters carried him on shoulders and celebrated in Aurangabad after administration decided to lift lockdown. The MP thanked people who supported the demand to lift lockdown and also the administration which understood that lockdown will affect poor.

But his celebrations by the supporters have landed me a in legal trouble as opposition party BJP filed a complaint against him and have demanded that a case should be registered. The complainants said that on one hand he (Imtiaz Jaleel) opposes the lockdown and on the other he conspires to increase number of cases.

"Nobody in his procession was wearing a mask,not even he himself", they alleged.