Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, supporters celebrate lifting of lockdown; complaint filed for flouting COVID-19 norms

In a bid to reduce the crises faced by the poor people, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on March 28 had announced that his party will take out a huge morcha against lockdown on March 31 if it is not cancelled. Soon after his announcement, the lockdown was discontinued by the district administration on March 30. The lifting of lockdown gave a relief to the public in Aurangabad. Supporters of Imtiaz praised the leader for taking a stand against the lockdown.
Yesterday, his supporters carried him on shoulders and celebrated in Aurangabad after administration decided to lift lockdown. The MP thanked people who supported the demand to lift lockdown and also the administration which understood that lockdown will affect poor.
But his celebrations by the supporters have landed me a in legal trouble as opposition party BJP filed a complaint against him and have demanded that a case should be registered. The complainants said that on one hand he (Imtiaz Jaleel) opposes the lockdown and on the other he conspires to increase number of cases.
"Nobody in his procession was wearing a mask,not even he himself", they alleged.
Owing to the current COVID-19 situation, the state government had ordered stricter rules and guidelines to combat the spread of virus which primarily included wearing mask and maintaining social distance. Both of these were missing during the celebrations carried by supporters of Imtiaz.
"I will take out a huge morcha on March 31 from Paithangate following all Covid norms for our demand to fill up vacancies in government-run hospital in Aurangabad with beating dhols and drums to wake up a sleeping administration," Jaleel had said on Sunday. He appealed to all people from the district to participate in morcha against the administration.
The district administration of Aurangabad on Saturday issued orders for a 10-day lockdown in the district due to rising cases of coronavirus.
Addressing a press conference Jaleel had said, "Administration has taken the decision of lockdown for easing their work." He alleged that the administration was lagging in providing the required manpower to keep hospitals and civic bodies functioning.
"The government hospital, super speciality unit, cancer hospital and several other hospitals including civic bodies have not been functioning due to lack of manpower. At least 2,048 posts including doctors, nurses among several others have been lying vacant since 2017," said Jaleel.
