AURANGABAD: Jayakwadi dam reaches full capacity

AURANGABAD: Sixteen gates of the Jayakwadi dam were lifted to discharge 43,500 cusecs of water into Godavari River, the district administration said on Friday.

The dam reached its full capacity, thanks to rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said.

"The dam is full, as we received rains in the catchment areas of Jayakwadi dam, and in order to maintain the water levels, we have lifted 16 out of 27 gates to a height of 30 inches," assistant engineer S M Rathod said.

"At present, 43,500 cusecs of water are being discharged into Godavari River. We need to continue this discharge till the dam levels are maintained," he said.