Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Train Between And Nandurbar; Check Details Here

Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Dadar And Nandurbar

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run Special Train on Special Fare between Dadar and Nandurbar.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train is as under:

• 09049/09050 Dadar – Nandurbar (Weekly) Special (26 Trips)

Train no. 09049 Dadar – Nandurbar Special will depart from Dadar every Friday at 00.15 hrs and will reach Nandurbar at 08.35 hrs, the same day. This train will run from 05th July to 27th September 2024.

Similarly, Train no. 09050 Nandurbar – Dadar Special will depart from Nandurbar every Friday at 20.55 hrs and will arrive Dadar at 05.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 05th July to 27th September 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Bardoli, Vyara and Navapur station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09049 and 09050 will open from 01.07.2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.