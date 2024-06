Attention! Western Railway To Run 4 Special Trains To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run four pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special (02 Trips)

Train No. 09009 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Thursday 27th June, 2024 at 23.30 hrs. & will reach Amritsar at 10.30 hrs, on Saturday. Similarly, Train No. 09010 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Amritsar on Saturday 29th June, 2024 at 15.00 hrs. & will arrive Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Marwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Rohtak, Jind, Jakhal, Dhuri, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, and Beas station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2. Train No. 09041/09042 Udhna - Chhapra - Vadodara Weekly Special (04 Trips)

Train no. 09041 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 30th June & 07th July, 2024 at 22.00 hrs and will reach Chhapra at 09.00 hrs, on Tuesday. Similarly, Train no. 09042 Chhapra – Vadodara Special will depart from Chhapra on Tuesday, 02nd & 09th July, 2024 at 12.00 hrs and will reach Vadodara at 19.00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj Chheoki, Banaras, Ghazipur City and Ballia station in both directions. Train No. 09041 will have additional halt at Sayan and Bharuch stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3. Train No. 09029/09030 Udhna - Danapur - Vadodara Special Train [02 Trips]

Train No. 09029 Udhna - Danapur Special will depart from Udhna on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at 22.00 hrs & will reach Danapur at 09.30 hrs, on Monday. Similarly, Train No. 09030 Danapur - Vadodara Special will depart from Danapur on Monday, 01st July, 2024 at 12.30 hrs & will reach Vadodara at 21.00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar & Ara station in both directions. Train No. 09029 will have additional halt at Sayan and Bharuch stations.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

4. Train No. 09321/09322 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (Tri-Weekly) Superfast Special [12 Trips]

Train No. 09321 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Special will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on every Saturday, Monday & Wednesday from 29th June to 10th July, 2024 at 10.30 hrs and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 16.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Superfast Special will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on every Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday from 30th June to 11th July, 2024 at 21.40 hrs and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 23.50 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Berchha, Akodia, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sehore, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur, Babina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhanshi, Gwalior, Dholpur, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Faridabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Kathua, Jammu Tawi and Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for *Train Nos. 09009, 09041, 09029 & 09321 will open from 26th June, 2024* at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.