Attention Western Railway Commuters! Old Foot Over Bridge On Andheri Station To Remain Closed For Over 30 Days; Check Details

Mumbai: As a part of the Western Railway's maintanenace works, Andheri South (Old) Foot Over Bridge between Platform No. 4/5 & 6/7 will also remain closed for a period of 35 days from 7th October, 2023. During this period, the staircase and lift at Platform No.4/5 shall be available for passengers' use.

This is a developing news. More details are awaited.

