Attention Travellers! Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Shut For 6 Hours On Oct 17; Here's Why

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai is set to undergo a temporary closure for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 17. This essential maintenance work is primarily focused on the airport's runways and was officially announced on September 22.

Comprehensive Runway Repairs

Both runways at the airport, namely 09/27 and 14/32, will be rendered non-operational during this timeframe to facilitate comprehensive runway repairs. The decision to close the runways during these hours was made to ensure the safety and integrity of the airport's infrastructure.

In preparation for this crucial maintenance work, an advance Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance. This foresight allows for seamless planning and execution of post-monsoon preventive maintenance activities.

Upholding Infrastructure Standards

The temporary closure of the airport's runways is imperative for the performance of necessary repairs and maintenance. The goal is to maintain and enhance the airport's infrastructure standards, guaranteeing a safe and efficient travel experience for passengers.

As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support from our passengers.#MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/FmxJuBktZE — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 22, 2023

Passenger-Centric Approach

An official statement emphasized the airport's commitment to a passenger-centric approach. They view this annual practice of runway maintenance post-monsoons as an integral part of their efforts to prioritize passenger safety and operational continuity.

The official statement said, "This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations."

