Attention Punekars! Ajit Pawar to hold review meet tomorrow, decision on fresh restrictions, schools in city expected

Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, city mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed that Maharashtra Deputy CM and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will hold an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation tomorrow.

"Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected," he added.

Pune recorded 524 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours on Sunday, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.





With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,514. 6.8k tests were conducted yesterday.





Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state also reported nine deaths.

Of the 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, the bulletin said.

However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases is 8,063.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 50 Omicron infections, 36 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two each from Pune rural and Sangli, and one each from Mumbai and Thane.

The state has reported 510 such cases so far of which 193 patients recovered.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:48 PM IST