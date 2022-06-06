Attention Mumbaikars! Water to cost more in city | pexels

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to increase water tax this year. In the last two years, the tax has not been increased because of the Covid-19 pandemic. BMC is taking a review of expenditure for providing water, thereafter, the exact percentage will be decided. According to sources, there will be a six to seven per cent increase this year.

According to an officer of the hydraulic department, "We are working on the water tax. Within two-three days we will come to a conclusion, but one thing is sure the tax will increase this year.

"We consider expenditure on water cleaning and make it potable. We also consider the expenditure of laying the pipeline and its repairs. After finalising the amount we will prepare a proposal which will be forwarded to the administrator and after approval from him, a new tax structure will be implemented. This entire process will take at least one month," he added.

The water tax increase will hit the manufacturing and construction industries. BMC charges Rs 6 per thousand litres for domestic use and Rs 50 for the industries and construction business.

However, opposing the hike, Ravi Raja, former Congress corporator and Opposition leader in BMC has tweeted, "There are talks of a likely hike in water tax by BMC administration. We @INC Mumbai won't allow this to happen. Mumbaikars are already stressed due to heavy inflation and you can't burden them with more taxes on basic necessities like water. I also wonder who gives such suggestions?