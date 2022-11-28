Attention Mumbaikars! Versova-Ghatkopar metro timings extended

Mumbai, Nov. 28: Starting Monday, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro rail has begun operating its services as per the pre-pandemic schedule.
"Now, the first train will depart at 5:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm," announced a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL).
After the pandemic, the first train of the day was at 6.30 am and the last was operated as per the pre-pandemic timings.
As a result of the above, daily trips on weekdays will increase to 380 from 366. Service frequency will remain the same that is less than four minutes during peak hours and 5-8 minutes during off peak hours.
The extension of metro services has also been felt due to closure of the East-West Gopal Krishna Gokhale Flyover at Andheri. This metro line's current weekday ridership stands at 3,80,000, which is likely to increase marginally with the extension of operations by an hour.
