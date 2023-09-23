Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Ganpati Visarjan; Check Details Inside |

The Mumbai Traffic Police has taken proactive measures to ensure the seamless flow of traffic during the Ganeshotsav festival, particularly during the crucial Ganpati visarjan processions. To mitigate potential disruptions, they have enforced specific traffic restrictions, including the prohibition of heavy vehicles within the Greater Mumbai area on specified dates.

Traffic Order Issued

In a detailed order issued on September 20, 2023, the Mumbai Traffic Police, under the authority of M. Ramkumar, I.P.S., Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, invoked Section 115 of the Bombay Motor Vehicle Act-1988 (Act 59 of 1988) in conjunction with Government Notification No. MVA 0589/CRR.-1061/T.R.A.-2 dated May 19, 1990, to implement the following measures:

Restricted Heavy Vehicle Entry

On significant Ganapati Immersion days in Mumbai City, specifically on September 23, 2023 (the fifth day of Gauri Ganapati immersion from 11:00 AM to 01:00 AM the following day), September 25, 2023 (the seventh day of Ganapati immersion from 11:00 AM to 01:00 AM the next day) and September 28, 2023 (Anant Chaturdashi Ganapati immersion day from 10:00 AM to the following day morning at 06:00 AM), heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering the roads within Greater Mumbai. This measure aims to prevent congestion, public inconvenience and maintain the smooth flow of vehicular traffic during these crucial moments of the festival.

In view of Ganpati Visarjan on September 23rd, 25th, and 28th, the movement of heavy vehicles excluding essential services, in Mumbai city from 11 am to 1 am. pic.twitter.com/W1zvQWn5fx — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 23, 2023

Exemptions for Essential Services

However, certain categories of essential service provider vehicles have been exempted from this restriction to ensure that vital services continue without interruption. These exempted vehicles include those transporting vegetables, milk, bread, bakery products, drinking water (excluding other water supply tankers), petrol, diesel, and kerosene tankers, as well as ambulances, government, semi-government vehicles, and school buses.

Cancellation of Earlier Notification

Additionally, it's important to note that a previous notification related to this matter, as published under Notification No. 127/Addl.CP/Traffic/Temporary/2023 dated September 16, 2023, stands cancelled as per the latest order issued on September 20, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)