e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! Traffic curbs near Siddhivinayak Temple; read details here

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic curbs near Siddhivinayak Temple; read details here

The restrictions have been announced anticipating huge crowd of devotees as the date marks a festival

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic curbs near Siddhivinayak Temple; read details here | Bhushan Koyande
Follow us on

Considering the high number of devotees visiting Siddhivinayak temple on Jan 10 which marks Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi, the traffic police have announced temporary restrictions and closure at six roads that fall across Dadar.

“There will be a huge congregation of devotees at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. It will affect traffic on the roads falling in the vicinity of the temple. Hence, it's necessary to make an order for traffic management," said the order released on Friday by Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan (Traffic).

Read Also
Mumbai: Vidyavihar RoB to be ready by May 2024
article-image

Roads to be affected

The roads to be affected are S Veer Savarkar Road, SK Bole Road, Gokhale Road South and North, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road, and Appasaheb Marathe Marg.

“In order to minimise the flow of traffic on these roads, restrictions have been imposed temporarily on January 10 from 6 am to midnight,” read the order, adding the caveat that the timings may be extended if needed.

There will be a no-entry for all types of vehicles on SK Bole Road from Gokhale Road, Datta Raul Road and NM Kale Road from Gokhale Road, SK Bole Road from Agar Bazaar Junction and Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad Junction. Meanwhile, the entry for SK Bole Road shall be allowed from the Siddhivinayak Junction only.

Read Also
Mumbai: Phase 1 of SCLR Extention to open in Feb; to ease traffic in Kalina and BKC areas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani claims again that someone spotted Sheena, this time at Guwahati

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani claims again that someone spotted Sheena, this time at Guwahati

Navi Mumbai: Dombivali man loses Rs 6.9 lakh in online part-time job scam

Navi Mumbai: Dombivali man loses Rs 6.9 lakh in online part-time job scam

Mumbai: Man held for conning 11 under guise of Kuwaiti jobs in Chembur

Mumbai: Man held for conning 11 under guise of Kuwaiti jobs in Chembur

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic curbs near Siddhivinayak Temple; read details here

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic curbs near Siddhivinayak Temple; read details here

Makar Sankranti 2023: Mumbai police bans use of nylon 'manja' amid approaching festival

Makar Sankranti 2023: Mumbai police bans use of nylon 'manja' amid approaching festival