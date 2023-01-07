Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic curbs near Siddhivinayak Temple; read details here | Bhushan Koyande

Considering the high number of devotees visiting Siddhivinayak temple on Jan 10 which marks Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi, the traffic police have announced temporary restrictions and closure at six roads that fall across Dadar.

“There will be a huge congregation of devotees at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. It will affect traffic on the roads falling in the vicinity of the temple. Hence, it's necessary to make an order for traffic management," said the order released on Friday by Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan (Traffic).

Roads to be affected

The roads to be affected are S Veer Savarkar Road, SK Bole Road, Gokhale Road South and North, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road, and Appasaheb Marathe Marg.

“In order to minimise the flow of traffic on these roads, restrictions have been imposed temporarily on January 10 from 6 am to midnight,” read the order, adding the caveat that the timings may be extended if needed.

There will be a no-entry for all types of vehicles on SK Bole Road from Gokhale Road, Datta Raul Road and NM Kale Road from Gokhale Road, SK Bole Road from Agar Bazaar Junction and Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad Junction. Meanwhile, the entry for SK Bole Road shall be allowed from the Siddhivinayak Junction only.