Attention! Mumbaikars To Face Water Price Hike, BMC Likely To Increase 7.5% Water Rate

Mumbai: In a move set to impact millions of Mumbaikars, the Municipal Corporation is gearing up to hike water tariffs by up to 7.5%. This decision comes amidst ongoing concerns over water shortages and infrastructure challenges faced by the city. This decision is expected to make drinking water more expensive for citizens, with the price hike ranging from 25 paise to 6 rupees per unit.

According to sources, the increased rate will be applicable from June 16, and the BMC has cited rising administrative expenses, energy costs, and water purification costs as the reasons behind the hike. The corporation supplies 3850 MLD of water daily from seven lakes, and this water is sourced from Thane, Palghar, and Nashik districts.

The BMC rule, which was introduced in 2012, states that the water rate will automatically increase by 8% every year, with the new rate being applicable from June 16. The corporation has to prepare a new proposal and obtain approval from the Commissioner for this purpose.

The increase in water rate is expected to generate a revenue of around Rs 100 crore for the BMC annually. However, the move is likely to spark controversy in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The BMC had previously proposed an 8% increase in water rates in 2023, but it was cancelled after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervened. Citizens who receive their water bills every third month can expect to see the increased rate reflected in their next bill. The outstanding amount will be added to the new bill.

The order can be issued by the end of July, following which the increased rate will take effect. As Mumbaikars struggle with the problem of water cuts, this development is likely to cause further resentment and frustration among residents.