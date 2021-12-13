Attention Mumbaikars! Now, you will have to shell out more for traffic violations as city police hike fine

The errant motorists flouting traffic rules will now start losing sleep over hefty fines as the Mumbai Traffic Police will adopt the state government's notification which states the stipulated revised compounding fines according to the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act. The drive to hike the fines was with a view to road safety and ensuring that traffic discipline is maintained in the city.

Fine for driving without helmet remain unchanged at ₹500 however driving without seatbelt which was expected to remain unchanged at ₹200 has been increased to ₹500 for the first time and ₹1500 from then after, as per the latest fine chart issued by the Mumbai traffic department.

According to the revised fines, the underage driving will shell out ten times the old fine at ₹5,000 instead of ₹500. A similar hike was seen in the fines compoundable for driving without a valid license. Fine for honking repeatedly in a residential area has been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The fines for speeding have been doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 for light motor vehicles, while for other vehicles the fines have been hiked from ₹1,000 to ₹4,000. For triple seats on a two-wheeler, the fines are hiked from ₹200 to ₹1,000, and additionally, the rider's license will be disqualified.

The use of black films on the car windows, the glass will be increased from ₹500 to ₹1,500, meanwhile the use of fancy number plates with words like DADA, BOSS, BABA, MAMA will attract a fine of ₹1,000 and the reflectors, tail lights missing from the vehicles will cost a violator ₹1,000.

