Attention Mumbaikars! Metro Lines 2A & 7 to commence operations today at 4 pm

Mumbai: City's much awaited and one of the biggest transport projects, Metro lines 2A and 7 are all set to kickstart operations for the public. All Metro operations shall commence today at 4 pm giving Mumbaikars a breath of relief from the traffic and rush on the Western stretch of the city.

PM Modi flagged off Metro lines a day ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the brand new Metro lines 27A and 7 in Mumbai, the first of several inaugurations planned on his visit.

The 35 km long elevated metro corridor from Andheri to Dahisar has been built at an estimated cost of ₹12,600 crore.

Modi flagged off the metro lines in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

All about the newly inaugurated Metro lines:

In all, 35.1 km of metro rail and another 11.4 km of the existing Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar will be available to connect the western suburbs.



Metro Line 2A has a total of 17 stations

Dahisar (East), Upper Dahisar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar- I.C. Colony, Eksar, Borivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali (West), Dahanukar Wadi, Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri (West).



While Metro Line 7 has 14 stations

Dahisar (East), Ovari Pada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon (East), Jogeshwari (East), Mogra and Gundavali.



Dahisar East metro station is a common station for both metro lines. To change to Metro Line 1, one can get off at Andheri (West) and Gundavli stations.

Capacity

On Metro 2A and 7 lines, currently, there are 22 trains of 6 cars each, which will gradually increase to 44 trains that are being manufactured by BEML. Each of the trains has a passenger capacity of 2,308 passengers - 310 seating and 1,998 standing passengers.

Timings

These metro trains will be operated between 6 am to 10 pm with a frequency of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 mins in non-peak hours.

Fares

These trains are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, during initial phases, the trains will be manned by train operators. Eventually, the system will be upgraded to unmanned train operation in future.



The ticketing system now also has a combination of paper tickets, smart cards and Mobile tickets. The National Common Mobility Card will be accepted as a common mobility card.



All the stations along both corridors are provided with exclusive first aid rooms, drinking water, public conveniences, etc.

