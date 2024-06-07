Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block Over Central Railway On Sunday; Check Details Here

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 09.6.2024 as under:

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 11.30 am to 3.00 pm.

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 11.04 am to 2.46 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 11.14 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

On DOWN slow line

Last Local before the block will be Kalyan local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.48 am.

First Local after the block will be Titwala local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.09 pm.

On UP slow line

Last Local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Asangaon local departing Kalyan at 9.55 am.

First Local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Titwala local departing Kalyan at 2.08 pm.

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

On DOWN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will leave CSMT at 04.56 pm

On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Goregaon at 04.58 pm

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.