Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block on Harbour line section between CSMT to Bandra/Chunnabatti extended for another 90 minutes

Mega Block on Harbour line section between CSMT to Bandra/Chunnabatti extended for another 90 minutes, informed Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

The update was shared by Sutar at 4:13 PM today.

"The work of re-girdering at Sandhurst Road station on Harbor line is in progress and it may take another 90 to 100 mins to complete this work. Harbor line Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," tweeted Sutar.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:47 PM IST