 Attention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say Traffic Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say Traffic Police

Attention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say Traffic Police

Last year, officials sent pre-litigation notices to motorists, informing them about their dues, and recovered Rs420 crore.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Attention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say Traffic Police | Representative Image

Mumbai: If you have long overdue challans there is a chance that your licence will be either suspended or cancelled. With 32.52 lakh challans worth Rs 232 crore issued this year, 71% are yet unpaid, according to traffic authorities. 

“Cancellation or suspension of licences are preventive measures. Offenders who are being caught violating traffic norms more than thrice, or if they have a long overdue challan, their licences will be sent to the RTO for necessary actions,” a senior traffic official said. 

Read Also
Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video...
article-image

15 days time to make payments after license is seized

Once the licence is seized the offenders will have 15 days to make payments, he said. “During these 15 days they will get a temporary licence. And during these 15 days they can make the payment. If they don’t, the matter will be taken up in court,” the official said. 

However, these strict measures will not help the traffic department recover the entire pending amount, the official admitted.

“There are Lok Adalats for recovery. It can be a slow process. The recovery rate has been 50% more or less of the total pending e-challans,” he said. 

Last year, officials sent pre-litigation notices to motorists, informing them about their dues, and recovered Rs420 crore.

In 2022, a total of 51.34 lakh challans were issued, worth Rs365 crore. Of this, only 35% was paid. 

E-challans are generated using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on roads or by traffic personnel sitting in Worli, who also use the same system. The live camera footages are also used to watch offenders and violators.

However, over the years thousands of motorists have complained about wrong e-challans being issued to them.

Read Also
Samruddhi Mahamarg: PIL Seeks Temporary Halt Of Traffic On Expressway Till Implementation Of Safety...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Inquiry Ordered As Senior Cop Found With Mobile Snatcher In Hotel

Thane: Inquiry Ordered As Senior Cop Found With Mobile Snatcher In Hotel

Palghar: Techie Turns English Tutor For Self-Help Group

Palghar: Techie Turns English Tutor For Self-Help Group

Attention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say...

Attention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say...

Mumbai: Police Seize ₹6 Lakh Worth Of Mephedrone, One Held

Mumbai: Police Seize ₹6 Lakh Worth Of Mephedrone, One Held

Maharashtra: Beneficiaries Await Extended Coverage As MJPJAY Scheme Undergoes Policy Changes And...

Maharashtra: Beneficiaries Await Extended Coverage As MJPJAY Scheme Undergoes Policy Changes And...