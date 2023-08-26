Attention Mumbaikars! Long Overdue Challans Could Lead To Licence Suspension Or Cancellation, Say Traffic Police | Representative Image

Mumbai: If you have long overdue challans there is a chance that your licence will be either suspended or cancelled. With 32.52 lakh challans worth Rs 232 crore issued this year, 71% are yet unpaid, according to traffic authorities.



“Cancellation or suspension of licences are preventive measures. Offenders who are being caught violating traffic norms more than thrice, or if they have a long overdue challan, their licences will be sent to the RTO for necessary actions,” a senior traffic official said.

15 days time to make payments after license is seized

Once the licence is seized the offenders will have 15 days to make payments, he said. “During these 15 days they will get a temporary licence. And during these 15 days they can make the payment. If they don’t, the matter will be taken up in court,” the official said.

However, these strict measures will not help the traffic department recover the entire pending amount, the official admitted.

“There are Lok Adalats for recovery. It can be a slow process. The recovery rate has been 50% more or less of the total pending e-challans,” he said.



Last year, officials sent pre-litigation notices to motorists, informing them about their dues, and recovered Rs420 crore.

In 2022, a total of 51.34 lakh challans were issued, worth Rs365 crore. Of this, only 35% was paid.

E-challans are generated using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on roads or by traffic personnel sitting in Worli, who also use the same system. The live camera footages are also used to watch offenders and violators.

However, over the years thousands of motorists have complained about wrong e-challans being issued to them.

