Attention Mumbaikars! Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where you can walk-in on May 4 for second dose

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday shared a list of COVID-19 centres where one can walk-in and take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It should be noted that the walk-in facility is only applicable for those taking their second dose. Others will still have to take the vaccine as per the slot alloted to them.

BMC while sharing the list of centres asked Mumbaikars ti check the vaccines available at the respective centres and carry the certificate received after taking the first dose.

"Dear 45 +s, healthcare & frontline workers Here’s a list of centres where you... you can walk-in tomorrow for your second dose Do check the vaccines available at the respective centres. Please carry your first dose certificate/SMS too," BMC's official handle tweeted.