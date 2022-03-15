Attention Mumbaikars! COVID-19 vaccination for children in age group of 12 to 14 years from tomorrow at THESE 12 centres

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will start from tomorrow at 12 dedicated centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed.

The vaccination will start from 12 noon on a 2-day trial basis at 12 dedicated centres in Mumbai.

After considering the problems and response to these 12 dedicated immunization centres, the civic body will vaccinate the beneficiaries in the age group of 10 to 14 years at all the centres of the corporation and the government.

The COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin from Wednesday in India. The vaccine to be given to this age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited.

List of 12 centres:

1. Department E - Topiwala National Medical College and Nair Charity Hospital, Mumbai Central

2. Department of E - Grant Medical College and Sir J. G. Group Hospital, Nagpada, Mumbai Central

3. F North Division - Lokmanya Tilak Medical College & General Hospital, Sion (East)

4. F South - King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Paral

5. H East - Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo Covid Vaccination Center, Bandra (East)

6. East - Seven Hills Hospital, Bandra (East),

7. West of - Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital, Villeparle (West)

8. P South - Nesco Jumbo Covid Vaccination Center, Goregaon (East),

9. R South - Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital, Kandivali (West),

10. N Division - Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar (East).

11. M East Department - Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital), Govandi,

12. T Department - Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Hospital, Mulund

