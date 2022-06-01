Attention Mumbaikars! As COVID-19 cases surge, BMC issues directives

Mumbai: BKC jumbo COVID-19 centre | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

While the monsoon is about to arrive, the Covid-19 cases have also increased in Mumbai. In wake of this, the BMC administration on Wednesday issued a directive to the health department and ward offices to increase testing on a war footing and ramp up vaccination. Also, the jumbo field hospitals and private hospitals will now be kept alert.

On Tuesday Mumbai reported 506 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths. At present, there are 2,526 active cases in the city. Since there is a surge in cases in the last few days, the BMC is expecting a rapid rise in symptomatic cases in the city. Accordingly, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued directives to all 24 administrative wards in the city.

Chahal has directed all Assistant commissioners of wards to take a review of ward war rooms and keep them fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances. Testing labs have been asked to be proactive and fully staffed. They must take daily reviews of Covid-19 cases in their wards and make strong interventions where ever required. He has also asked to ramp up vaccination drive for the age group of 12 - 18 years and also to push hard for booster doses.

Since the monsoon will arrive soon the Assistant commissioners are been ordered to visit jumbo hospitals in their jurisdictions to ensure they are ready for monsoon with de-watering pumps, structural stability certification, fire safety mechanisms, housekeeping, catering, paramedical and medical staff, oxygen manufacturing plants and fully equipped with medicines.